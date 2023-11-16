Arts & Culture Broadcast News Campus Opinions: Writers Strike November 16, 2023 Jonah Simon Reading Time: < 1 minute From May to September, Hollywood has been effectively shut down due to strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America. Two Cinema Production students here at UVU, Eli Hansen and Kasen Adams, give their thoughts on the strikes and the aftermath. Interview by Jonah Simon. Share this:FacebookX Related Tags: Campus Opinions, News, Writers Strike Continue Reading Previous Carolyn Phippen shares vision for U.S. Senate with students in exclusive interviewNext UVU Art Students Gallery More Stories Arts & Culture Broadcast News UVU Art Students Gallery November 16, 2023 Jonah Simon Breaking Broadcast Front Page News Politics Recent Carolyn Phippen shares vision for U.S. Senate with students in exclusive interview November 16, 2023 Matthew Drachman Breaking Events Front Page News Recent UVU student Collin Niemela killed in plane crash November 15, 2023 Gentry White Arts & Culture News Valley Life The tentative finale of an industry-altering strike November 15, 2023 Elijah McPherson Arts & Culture Events Valley Life LOVELOUD to LGBTQ+ Utahns: You are loved November 14, 2023 Kenna Seegmiller Arts & Culture Valley Life UVU’s captivating rendition of “Lady M” November 14, 2023 Bethany Justice Leave a ReplyCancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.