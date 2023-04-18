Campus Opinions – A Year in Review

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

We’ve had quite the year here at UVU. Andrew Kenney went around on campus to find out what your favorite memories of last year were!

Andrew Kenney is a member of the broadcast team at the UVU Review, and is a sophomore studying Avaition Science, aiming to be a Professional Pilot. He likes working at the UVU Review because it allows him to do something that he enjoys without being cumbersome. Andrew enjoys playing the trombone, skiing, and speedrunning.

