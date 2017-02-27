Baseball: UVU drops two of three to UC Davis

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

DAVIS, Calif. — The UVU baseball team lost two of three over the weekend to the University of California Davis in the second series of the season. The losses were due to a late-inning surge from the Aggies in consecutive games.

Friday

Jackson Cofer pitched 6 2/3 innings Friday afternoon and gave up just one extra-base hit, a solo homer in the sixth inning to Ryan Anderson making it a tie game. In the top of the seventh inning, Paul Estrada singled to left field then stole second base. Trevor Peterson then singled to right field where a fielding and throwing error allowed both Estrada and Peterson to score putting the Wolverines up 4-2. UCD hit a home run off of freshman Paxton Schultz in the eighth inning to bring the score within one run but Patrick Wolfe pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the save opportunity and with it UVU’s first win of the season 4-3.

Saturday

Jake Mayer matched Davis’ Orlando Razo with five scoreless innings of baseball, but in the bottom of the sixth, Mayer allowed two runs to break the tie. In the seventh inning the Aggies broke the game open with a seven-run inning requiring three UVU pitchers to get through the frame. The Wolverines scored four runs in the top of the eighth but the deficit was too much to overcome, losing the game 9-4.

Sunday

First baseman Trevor Peterson was 4-5 on the day scoring two runs as a catalyst for the UVU offense. Jackson Overlund had three hits of his own including two doubles and a couple RBIs. Despite the strong offensive effort, UVU blew a 6-3 lead in the eighth inning when a slurry of base hits and errors allowed the Aggies to tie the game. In the bottom half of the ninth inning a hit batsmen and an errant pickoff throw put the go-ahead run in scoring position when the Aggies’ Ryan Anderson doubled for a walk-off 7-6 win.

The Wolverines now hold a 1-5 record on the year and head north to face San Francisco for one game Tuesday with first pitch set for 3 p.m. MST.