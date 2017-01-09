The Chocolate is a home for anyone with a sweet tooth

With its rich chocolate brownies and sweet yellow cakes, The Chocolate is like the grandma of Utah County, who always has fresh sweets for her grandchildren to eat.

The Chocolate is located on State Street in Orem in a house built in the 1940’s, that sticks out from the businesses that surround it. When walking into the bakery, its homey feel and smell can make almost anyone with a sweet tooth feel right at home. Chandler Johnson, an employee of The Chocolate, recommended the salted caramel brownie, and a turtle cookie. He also recommended The Chocolate’s two most popular items: The Husband (a cake flavor), and a Cazookie (a combination of cookie and ice cream).

Rich is an understatement for the salted caramel brownie. One bite might be more than enough. The extra chocolate brownie results in one sugary experience for chocolate lovers. For people who do not swear by chocolate, the turtle cookie is the way to go. This cookie is soft in the middle, yet crunchy on the outside, drizzled with caramel and chocolate, and topped with walnuts. There are a lot of flavors going on, but it is a great combination and needs to be tried.

The Chocolate’s regular chocolate chip cookies are soft and should be tried, but the bakery has come up with their own spin on this classic treat. The Cazookie is a cookie in a bowl that is combined with vanilla ice cream. Once you have cookies with ice cream, you’ll never want to go back to just plain ice cream or a plain cookie.

“You can’t come to The Chocolate and not try the Cazookie. It’s a must try,” said Johnson.

At first glance, the husband looks bland, and stale, like it has sat out for a few days. However, that is not the case. After tasting the yellow cake and milk chocolate ganache frosting that make up the husband, it’s no secret as to why that is the most popular cake flavor. The cake is moist with a soft, almost runny frosting. It is warm and delicious. It is the type of cake a wedding couple should serve at their wedding, or it would make a perfect birthday cake.

“The brownies and cookies are good, but the husband is definitely the best cake flavor or menu item,” said Johnson, “You have to try it,”

The Chocolate bakes home-made and flavorful treats for anyone with a sweet tooth in Utah County.