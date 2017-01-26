Keeping up with the Warhols: a preview of the arts

As the semester comes into full swing, the monotony of academic life may leave you feeling like banging your brain against your desk. But fear not, fellow students, for here we have a (by no means comprehensive) list of activities, workshops and performances happening on and off campus this week:

Monday, Jan. 30, the International student council (ISC) is hosting a Chinese New Year celebration featuring cultural food, performances and games in the Grande Ballroom from 6-8:30 p.m. According to Steven Zhang, ISC committee member, the event will be a “great” representation of old traditions.

Tuesday, Jan. 31, students are invited to join Dr. Anton Tolman for the “Conversations with UVU authors” workshop in LI 421 from 1-2 p.m. He will be speaking on his book “Why Students Resist Learning: A Practical Model for Understanding and Helping Students”, followed by an open discussion and light refreshments.

Wednesday, Feb. 1, the Light Saber Club will be holding their weekly meeting from 8-10 p.m. in SL cardio cinema room 309A. Attending the club meetings will give members the chance to practice lightsaber duelling with other enthusiasts, as well as the opportunity to learn about choreographing and performing battles.

Thursday, Feb. 2, Puro Cuento will be hosting an hour of reading and discussing literary texts written in Spanish at 11 a.m. in CB 310A. Native Spanish speakers and students learning Spanish as a second language are welcome to practice their skills over provided texts and treats.

Later that evening, indie rock band Mome Wrath will be headlining a show at Muse Music Gallery in Provo to promote their album “Open Letter to Mars”. The album carries a plethora of sounds and emotions, from the moving bass lines of “Crystal Clear” to the upbeat, almost dreamlike love song “Light Speed”. Also performing will be Never Let This Go from Tempe, AZ, and Provo-based pop-punk band Maybe Famous.

Friday, Feb. 3, Intra-Venus and the Cosmonauts will be headlining a show at ABG’s Libation Emporium in Provo. According to their Facebook page, their live shows are “an unforgettable auditory assault that leaves audiences stunned and begging for more.” The Salt Lake-based psychedelic rock group will be followed by Pleasure Avalanche.

Saturday, Feb. 4, Provo- based artist John Allred will headline a show at Velour Music Gallery in Provo to celebrate the release of his new pop-rock EP, “Brave New World”. Allred has previously toured as an opening act for Blink 182, Dashboard Confessional, Augustana and others across the US. Also performing will be Festive People, who have previously played the Stadium of Fire and won Velour’s 2015 battle of the bands competition, as well as Michael Barrow and Soft Cyanide.