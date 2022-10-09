Women’s Golf places 16th in the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational

Shosted sets up for the putt (Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics).

The UVU women’s golf team placed 16th in the 21 team tournament pool at the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational on tuesday.

The Wolverines finished 40 strokes behind the tournament winner, Gonzaga University whose team scored 8-over-par. Over the course of the three round tournament the Wolverines scored 296, 299, and 317 bringing the team total to 912.

Individually, Davina Xanh from Cal State Fullerton tied and won the tournament shooting 3-under-par with a total stroke score of 213. Leighton Shosted posted a 2-over-par performance tying for 10th place.

The rest of the Wolverines fared well in the tournament with Abbey Porter finishing 59th shooting 12-over-par, Caylyn Ponich shooting 19-over-par, and Millie Terrion finishing one stroke behind her teammate finishing at 20-over-par.

The Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational is held in Lakewood, Washington and played at the Tacoma Country and Golf Club, the oldest continuously operating golf club in the west. The course is a Par 72 and plays at 6,195 yards.

The Wolverines look to bounce back in their final tournament of fall play at the Clash at Boulder Creek hosted by Northern Arizona University. The tournament will take place at Boulder Creek Golf Club and will occur on Oct.23-25.

For a full schedule or more information visit gouvu.com.

