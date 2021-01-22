Wolverines sweep Idaho State in exhibition

After having their season postponed last fall, Utah Valley's women's volleyball team kicked off an unusual spring season with an exhibition victory over Idaho State. Photo by Hunter Hall.

The Utah Valley women’s volleyball team defeated Idaho State in a 3-0 sweep on Jan. 21, 2021. The wolverines won three sets with scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-13. This was the Wolverines last exhibition game before they start conference play on Jan. 25.

Junior Kazna Tarawhiti Tanuvasa led the team with 10 kills, while redshirt senior Jaysa Funk Stratton led the team with 24 assists.

The Wolverines’ next game will open conference play on the road against California Baptist on Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. MDT. The game will be broadcast on the WAC Digital Network.