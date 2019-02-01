On Jan. 25, the Wolverines battled two teams, first winning against California State University of Bakersfield 18-13 before falling to West Virginia University 26-13.



In front of their home crowd at the Lockhart Arena, UVU’s wrestling team jumped off to a great start with a number of solid victories over the Roadrunners. At the 125-pound weight class, senior Josh Jensen recorded a 3-0 win over his CSUB opponent, freshman Edward Flores, to put them ahead right off the bat.



Sophomore Matt Findlay (141), juniors Demetrius Romero (165) and Kimball Bastian (174), and redshirt freshmen Ashton Seely (197) and Tate Orndorff (285) followed with victories in each of their weight classes.



However, the strong start for the Wolverines was short-lived, as they dropped their first six matches against the Mountaineers and fell behind 23-0. Bastian, who is currently ranked 12th in the country, recorded the first win for UVU. Wrestling in the 174-pound weight class, he knocked off West Virginia freshman James Wujek 4-0. Will Sumner (184) followed with a 6-0 crushing of freshman Jackson Moomau to cut the gap nearly in half. After another loss for the Wolverines, Orndorff (285), who is ranked ninth in the nation, pulled out another win to cap off the night.



UVU’s next home match will be against the #11 Wyoming Cowboys on Feb. 8 at the Lockhart Arena.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics