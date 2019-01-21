On Jan. 18-19, UVU’s wrestling team hosted their first home matches of the year. On the opening day, the Wolverines had a blowout victory over Western Wyoming, winning 33-9, but later in the day fell to Fresno State 26-10. The following morning, they faced off a number of opponents in the UVU Open, where five individuals were able to come out with victories in the tournament.



Opening with a strong start, UVU won eight of their 10 matches against Western Wyoming. Kicking things off for the Wolverines was 125 pound senior Josh Jensen who came away with a 6-0 victory. Other winners included freshman Dylan Gregerson (133), sophomore Landon Knutzen (149), redshirt sophomore Koy Wilkinson (165), redshirt freshman Kyle Snelling (174), senior Will Sumner (184), redshirt freshman Ashton Seely (197), and sophomore Benjamin Andrew (285).



The next match-up did not end as favorably for the Wolverines. Against Fresno State, the team won just three of their 10 bouts. Sophomore Matt Findlay (141) led UVU with five points. Junior Demetrius Romero (165) and Sumner (184) were the others that recorded wins against the Bulldogs.



On the second day, the Wolverines showed their dominance in the UVU Open. They faced wrestlers from Western Wyoming, Western Colorado, Northern Colorado, Fresno State, BYU, and Air Force. UVU’s victors at the tournament were freshman Will Edulblute (125 pounds), Gregerson (133), freshman Cameron Haddock (149), Wilkinson (165), and freshman Jayden Woodruff (197). Freshman Josiah Nava (125), redshirt freshman Spencer Heywood (157), and freshman Chase Trussell (285) all finished as runner-ups in their events.



UVU currently sits at No. 23 in the national college rankings. UVU will be traveling to South Dakota to take on South Dakota State on Jan. 31.

