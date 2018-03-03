Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

The Wolverines season was one to remember as they made history being ranked in the top 25 for the first time and have several ranked wrestlers to represent them in the postseason.

Dustin Dennison, Taylor LaMont, and Demitrius Romero led the team to much success this season. Each of the three wrestlers had 20-plus wins to help the Wolverines achieve an 8-6 record. The three wrestlers are also ranked in their respective weight classes with LaMont at No. 7, Demetrius at No. 16 and Dennison at No. 26. The team ended with six wrestlers ranked in their respective weight class, which is the most in team history.

LaMont started the season with a huge win at the Las Vegas Invitational, beating several ranked wrestlers in his path to victory. He flew up the rankings, where he got as high as seventh in the country at 125 pounds. LaMont ended the season with a record of 22-2. He enters the Big 12 Championship with with a No. 2 seed, the highest on the team. LaMont was also recently recognized as the Big 12 All-Academic team.

Romero also had a great season for UVU with a 23-4 record this season. The first season was a good one for the transfer out of Boise State. After sitting out due to transfer rules, Romero made his presence known in the Big 12.

Dennison had another successful year as the senior, with a record of 28-7, led the team in the win department. Dennison wants to repeat the success he had last year in the Big 12 Championship as he finished second in the heavyweight division.

UVU would like to perform well in the conference championships in order to receive bids to the NCAA Championship to complete an already groundbreaking season. The Big 12 Championship will be held in Bok Arena in Tulsa, Okla. March 3-4 with the first match beginning at 10 a.m. MDT.