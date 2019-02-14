It might not seem like good golf weather, but the UVU women’s spring golf season is back underway. The Wolverines went out to Riverside, Calif. to participate in the Battle of the Rock tournament on Feb. 11 and 12. The team placed 11 out of the 15 total teams.



Senior Carly Dehlin Hirsch led the Wolverines and ended up tied for third among 87 players. She shot an impressive 217 through three rounds in two days, which is just 1-over-par for the whole course. Par for the course was 72 and covered a wide span of 6,093 yards.



“Carly played very solid through all three rounds. A very impressive beginning to the spring season,” UVU head coach Dr. Sue Nyhus said. “Our team overall is a little snow-rusty, but we are moving in the right direction.”



Dehlin Hirsch started off the tournament shooting a 73, or 1-over-par and 75 in the second round, a score of 4-over-par. Through those first two rounds she carded a total of four birdies, eight bogies and played 24 holes on par. Her final round was much better, as she accomplished another five birdies and cut her bogey count down to only two, giving her a score on the day of 69, 3-under-par.



Teammates Kaylee Shimizu tied for 34th place, Keila Baladad tied for 49th, Nathalie Irlbacher tied for 59th, Ana Margarita Raga tied for 65th and Kate Williamson solo placed 78th in the tournament.



Three fellow WAC schools joined UVU and participated in the Battle of the Rock tournament. California Baptist finished seventh, Grand Canyon finished first, and CSU Bakersfield fifteenth. Grand Canyon took first place with an overall team score of 881, only 17 shots over par.



The team as a whole played well, carding 153 total pars and 28 birdies and finishing with a score of 909 which is 45-over-par 864.



This was the first tournament for the Wolverines since Oct. 28 when they placed seventh overall in the Little Rock Women’s Golf Classic. The women’s golf team will play in five more tournaments before the WAC Championship in March.

Photo courtesy of: UVU women’s golf