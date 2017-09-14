Photo by Cody Glassett

The UVU women’s soccer team (3-6-0) fell Thursday evening in double overtime to the Washington State Cougars (5-1-1) by the score of 3-2 at Clyde Field. Amber Tripp and Sydney Fitzpatrick scored for UVU, while Morgan Weaver scored the game-winning goal and Maddy Haro netted the brace for the Cougars. It was the fourth overtime loss of the season for the Wolverines.

In the first minute of the second extra period, WSU collected the ball in the midfield and proceeded down the left side towards the penalty area. A cross from Jamie Rita into the box was finished off by Weaver into the left side of the net, giving the Cougars the victory.

The late drama started off in the 82nd minute when Breanna DeWaal knocked the ball towards Fitzpatrick with a looping header and Fitzpatrick fired in a volley over Washington State keeper Ella Dederick to put the Wolverines ahead 2-1. The goal was Fitzpatrick’s second of the season. Then, in the final minute, Haro tied the match for the second time with a header into the right of the goal to beat Wolverine keeper Sarah Davis.

“Is it heartbreaking? Absolutely,” UVU head coach Chris Lemay said. “The thing is we’ve proven to ourselves we can play with a high-level PAC-12 squad.”

In a match in which both teams could only muster one shot on goal in the first half, the second half saw both teams come out more aggressively on the offensive end. The teams combined for 12 shots and seven corner kicks in the second half and overtime.

“We didn’t record a shot on goal in the first half, but I still think we got into dangerous positions,” Lemay said. “One of the biggest stats for me that tells a lot about the game is how many corners you are able to earn, so the fact that we had more corner kicks than them over the course of the game I think says a lot.”

Tripp opened the score sheet after DeWaal fired in a cross from a corner into the box and a scramble for the ball with both teams resulted in first Libby Webber knocking it towards goal and Tripp getting the final touch over the line.

Not long after the Wolverines celebrated their goal, Haro leveled the score as she ran down the ball on the left side of the penalty area and fired a shot saved by UVU goalkeeper Sarah Davis. Haro quickly gathered the rebound and fired again, hitting the roof of the net.

Lemay said the team is resilient and got better with Friday’s match. He also said the Wolverines have bought in and will play with a chip on their shoulder in the upcoming games.

Next up for the Wolverines is a trip to North Dakota State on Sep. 17 before coming back to play at cross-town rival BYU on Sep. 22.