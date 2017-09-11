After recording back to back wins against Oral Roberts on Sept. 3 and Wyoming on Sept. 8 the Wolverines (3-5-0) were eager to continue their winning streak against Cal State Fullerton (5-1-2). However, their hopes fell short by the end of the first half with a score of 0-3.

The Titans were on a mission, and proved it by scoring the match’s three goals in a span of 10 minutes. The first goal came off the foot of Kaycee Hoover in the 29th minute with an assist from Samantha Koemans.

Goal number two came off the foot of Tala Haddad off the corner into the net in the 35th minute, and three minutes later, Koemans scored the last goal of the match off the left side into the goal.

UVU struggled for the entirety of the match, only recording at total of four shots, with Brinley Nelson recording two and Breanna DeWaal and Tara Furlong recording one each. Nelson recorded the only shot on goal for the Wolverines.

CSUF dominated the night with ten shots and five shots on goal for the night.

Brooklyn Nielsen and Sarah Davis split goalkeeping duties for the night, each recording one save per period.

UVU will have some time to gather themselves as they get ready to host Washington State on Thursday, Sept. 14. Kickoff is set to start at 7 p.m.