On Jan. 26, 2019, the UVU women’s basketball team faced off against Chicago State University. Following their second win against Rio Grande Valley, on their three-game WAC road trip, the Wolverines returned home to face the Cougars.



The end of the first quarter, the Wolverines led the Cougars 14 to 9, giving the Wolverines room to breath as they entered into the second quarter. Nearing the end of the second quarter the Wolverines managed to score 19 points while the Cougars brought up another 17 to bring the score to 33 to 26, which left the Cougars down by seven points.



After a short rest during half time the Wolverines astounded the crowd by making 25 points during the third period, while the Cougars were only able to make 13 points. However, unlike the previous quarters, the final quarter ended with the Cougars scoring 22 points while the Wolverines only managed to score 18. As astounding the last quarter was it was not enough to give the Cougars the win, ending the game with the Wolverines in the lead 76 to 61.



The leading player to make the most field goals was junior Jordan Holland, ending with 14 points. Leading in rebounds was sophomore Va’e Malufau with five. Leading in three-point field goals was junior Alexis Cortez ending with five.



The Wolverines’ next game will be against the California Baptist University and will be held in Riverside, Calif. on Jan. 31.

Photo courtesy of: Blanca De La Cruz