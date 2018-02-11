The UVU women’s basketball team struggled during their game at home Feb. 8 falling 84-74 against Chicago State. A rough start in the first quarter made it difficult for a comeback as they ended with 1-13 on field goal attempts. However, the Wolverines were able to increase that by 10 percent every quarter, ending with 45 percent shooting average.

There were some highlights for the Wolverines. UVU only scored 5 points in the first quarter but they came back and scored 11 during the second. The following quarter, the team scored three points, while Chi-State only scored one. These women pulled out impressive tactics with rebounding as they doubled their offensive and defensive rebounds by the second period.

There were some key Wolverines who stood out during this game, such as top performer and sophomore Jordan Holland with six points and five rebounds. Fellow sophomore Leya Harvey followed Holland 5-5 in field goals by the end of the game.

The Wolverines tried hard to pull through the final quarter and were able to score 15 points as a team. They scored the most points during this period, but had to be careful. With Gabrielle Leos facing three personal fouls, including a technical, many other players were faced with 2 personal fouls starting the fourth and final quarter. The Wolverines fought hard but couldn’t quite pull through.