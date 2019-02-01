On Jan. 31, the women’s basketball team traveled to Riverside, Calif. where they fell to California Baptist 83-54.



With a few early steals and buckets from freshman forward Eve Braslis, the Wolverines were able to start with a slight lead. After some back and forth, they ended the first quarter trailing 16-14. At the half, the game was still relatively close, with UVU trailing 39-34. Junior forward Jordan Holland led the team then with nine points.



However, mid-way through the third quarter, the Lancers began pulling ahead, going on a 9-0 run starting with 7:30 remaining in that period. From there, they continued to build and when time expired, California Baptist had expanded their initial lead to 29.



Guard Emma Jones and center Josie Williams led the way in the second half with six points apiece on a combined 6-7 shooting, but had little help from the remainder of the team. The rest of the Wolverines only made two of their 25 field goals and UVU could do little to contain senior guard Emma Meriggioli, who concluded the game with 21 total points for the Lancers, including six treys from behind the arc.



While the Wolverines continue to struggle on the road, with a current away record of 2-7, they still sit at 11-10 overall and will be returning to Orem for three straight home games. After a short break, their next match-up will be Feb. 9 at 3 p.m. in the UCCU Center.

Photo courtesy of: Johnny Morris



