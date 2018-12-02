The Wolverines hosted the BYU Cougars on Nov. 29 in the Lockhart Arena. Coming into the game, both teams were coming off of good starts. The Wolverines sat at 4-1 and the Cougars at 5-2. With this being their first and only matchup with each other this year, both teams were gunning for bragging rights for the remainder of the season.

The Cougars controlled the game from the tip-off and didn’t slow down throughout the game. Leading 40-28 at half time, the Wolverines were in need of a big comeback. Freshman Shaylee Gonzales led the way for the Cougars. Playing 19 minutes in the first half she had 17 points, two assists and one steal while going 3-5 from behind the three point line. Sophomore Paisley Johnson also had a solid first half for the Cougars with 8 points and going 2-6 from behind the arc.

As for the Wolverine first half, junior guard Alexis Cortez provided much of the offense with 10 points in 17 minutes played. She also tallied up one assist and one steal in the first half. The Wolverines showed some positive signs in the first half while going 37.5% from the three point line and going 3-4 from the foul line.

In the second half the Cougars were able to run away with the game scoring 37 points. A lot more players got involved in the second half as 10 players were able to score at some time during the half. Gonzales finished with a game high 23 points for the Cougars and shot 9-15 from the field. For the Wolverines, Cortez finished with 10 points, leading the team in scoring. Junior Jordan Holland finished next with nine points and two defensive rebounds.

The Wolverines will now have a few days off before traveling to Salt Lake City to play in-state rival Utah. The Utes are 6-0 heading into this game so a big game from the Wolverines will be needed to have a chance to come back to Orem with the win.

Photo credit: Johnny Morris