The Wolverines made the trek up to Logan, Utah, to face off against the Utah State Aggies on Wednesday, Sept. 18.



UVU swept Utah State right off the court, winning all three sets and outscoring in both kills and digs.



Utah State has had a tough season so far, and our Wolverines didn’t let up making this match the Aggies eleventh loss with no wins.



Set one

In the first set, the Aggies started strong with a 10 point lead. Junior outside hitter Bailey Nixon would have none of this, bringing in a trio of kills. These kills, paired with some attack errors made by USU, brought the Wolverines back into the lead. This lead would continue, and the gap grew to a score of 20-14 in the middle of the first set. A pair of kills by senior middle blocker Jasmine Niutupuivaha finished this set ending in a score of 25-22 in favor of the Wolverines.





Set two

Set two played a bit tighter. The Wolverines were play by play tying up the score numerous times. Nixon added five more kills this set and pulled UVU forward, taking a controlled lead. Freshman outside hitter Tori Dorius brought a beautiful kill straight down the line and won set two for the Wolverines 25-17.



Final set

For the Aggies, the third set was a bloodbath. UVU dominated the entire set, starting with a lead of 10 points. Dorius brought in five more kills, Sophomore right-side hitter Kaili Downs, and Niutupuivaha each brought in one more kill, and the Aggies were finished. The ending score for set three was 25-17.



The Wolverines will play at home this weekend, Sept. 19 at 6 p.m. MST. Our girls will play Weber State in the Lockhart Arena. Be there to cheer them on for their last match before the WAC opener next Thursday, Sept. 26 against New Mexico State.

