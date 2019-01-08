On Jan. 5, 2019, the women’s basketball team soared to their fourth straight home win, topping California State University Bakersfield 78-70.



Playing in front of the home crowd in their own Lockhart Arena, the Wolverines were able to pull ahead early on. By halftime, they led 44-38, and from there, they rode their lead out to the finish.



All five UVU starters finished in the double figures in scoring for the night. As a whole, UVU shot .510 from the field compared to CSUB’s .391, and knocked down 11 of their 18 threes. They also had a huge advantage on boards, out-rebounding the Roadrunners 44-27.



Junior forward Jordan Holland led the way with a team-high 17 points on an impressive 7-9 shooting, including going 3-4 from behind the arc. Junior guard Alexis Cortez also had a solid performance, knocking down four of her five three-point attempts and finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 steals.



While the win moves UVU’s home record to an impressive 8-2 for the season, they currently sit at 0-5 on the road. The Wolverines hope to carry their momentum from their game against CSUB as they head to Washington to play Seattle University on Jan. 12.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics



