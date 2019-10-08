Blake Frischknecht, senior, forward, winding up for a kick that would find the back of the net. (Photo by Cameron Hunsinger)
Featured Men's Sports Soccer Sports

Wolverines shutout the Incarnate Word, remain perfect in WAC play

Posted on Author Carter Beesley Comment(0)

Utah Valley University won its third-straight game and maintained its flawless conference record with a 1-0 win at the Incarnate Word on Oct. 6. This was the second victory in Texas over the weekend. Blake Frischknecht scored for the sixth-straight game and had both game-winning goals on the road trip.

“The conditions for today’s match were exhaustive. 100 degree-plus temperatures, humidity, turf, all made this 1-0 result on the road even that much more impressive,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas to reporters. “Once we settled into the match we created a number of quality chances, and that could’ve made it easier on ourselves. That said, I was very proud of our team’s individual and collective defending. We were organized, balanced, and committed to not give anything away.”

Frischknecht, who netted his seventh goal of the young season, scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute and the Wolverines (6-3-1, 3-0-0) held on for three points. They now join Seattle U as the two remaining unbeaten teams in WAC play. Frischknecht is tied for the WAC lead in goals, including four game-winners on the season.

Junior goalkeeper Joseph Wheelwright recorded five saves to earn the shutout, his second straight start with a clean sheet. Both teams would finish with five shots on goal. The Cardinals (3-6-0, 0-3-0) were credited with 16 shots overall compared to UVU’s eight.

The Wolverines return to Clyde Field for two home games in WAC play this week. UVU hosts CSU Bakersfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. MST, and California Baptist on Saturday at 5 p.m. MST.

Avatar
Carter Beesley

Related Articles
Sports

Sports briefs

Posted on Author defaultuser

VolleyballUtah Valley swept the Division-I Independent weekly awards after the team went a perfect 4-0 last week. Senior Jessica Endres earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Allyce Wilson nabbed Defensive Player of the Week honors. Endres led the Wolverines to a first place finish at the NJIT Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Sports

Campus sports

Posted on Author defaultuser

Oct. 9 Women’s VolleyballAt BYU, 7 p.m.Oct. 12 SoftballAgainst Salt Lake Community College, 4 p.m.Oct. 13Softball Against Southern Utah At BYU, 4 p.m.Oct. 18 Women’s volleyball Against Boise State, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Women’s soccerAgainst New Jersey Institute of Technology, 3 p.
Sports

Preseason best time for Price

Posted on Author Ben Webster

Without question, Ronnie Price is one of Utah Valley’s most notable and noticed graduates. As the only basketball player from UVSC to go straight to the NBA from college, Price gets a lot of love around here. Every game Price has played in Utah during his NBA career has forced him to be the last player on his team to leave the building.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.