Wolverines shutout the Incarnate Word, remain perfect in WAC play

Utah Valley University won its third-straight game and maintained its flawless conference record with a 1-0 win at the Incarnate Word on Oct. 6. This was the second victory in Texas over the weekend. Blake Frischknecht scored for the sixth-straight game and had both game-winning goals on the road trip.

“The conditions for today’s match were exhaustive. 100 degree-plus temperatures, humidity, turf, all made this 1-0 result on the road even that much more impressive,” said UVU head coach Greg Maas to reporters. “Once we settled into the match we created a number of quality chances, and that could’ve made it easier on ourselves. That said, I was very proud of our team’s individual and collective defending. We were organized, balanced, and committed to not give anything away.”

Frischknecht, who netted his seventh goal of the young season, scored on a penalty kick in the 21st minute and the Wolverines (6-3-1, 3-0-0) held on for three points. They now join Seattle U as the two remaining unbeaten teams in WAC play. Frischknecht is tied for the WAC lead in goals, including four game-winners on the season.

Junior goalkeeper Joseph Wheelwright recorded five saves to earn the shutout, his second straight start with a clean sheet. Both teams would finish with five shots on goal. The Cardinals (3-6-0, 0-3-0) were credited with 16 shots overall compared to UVU’s eight.

The Wolverines return to Clyde Field for two home games in WAC play this week. UVU hosts CSU Bakersfield on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. MST, and California Baptist on Saturday at 5 p.m. MST.