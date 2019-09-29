Wolverines secure homecoming victory with game-winner in 86th minute

The Bison — pronounced bi-zen — of North Dakota State University visited Utah Valley on Saturday, Sept. 28, and brought the midwest cold weather with them. The Wolverines were celebrating homecoming week and continue to celebrate they did, by winning 3-2.

This was the fifth meeting all-time between the two programs, dating all the way back to 2005. The Bison led the series 3-1 going into the match, having last played in 2017 in North Dakota.

Early into the first half, the Wolverines and Bison each had a very balanced attack. The defense from both was up to the task, that is until NDSU put one through in the 35th minute. The goal was scored by junior forward Brookelyn Dew.

The Wolverines were quick to counter though, scoring in the 43rd minute just before the end of the half. The goal was scored by last week’s WAC Defensive Player of the Week, freshman defender Jenna Shepherd. This was the first goal scored in Shepherd’s UVU career.

The beginning of the second half was evident UVU was anxious to get play under way, as the momentum carried over from the first half — scoring right away in the 47th minute. This was another first career goal as a Wolverine. This one, for Heather Stainbrook, a freshman midfielder, assisted by freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee.

However, the Bison would counter quickly, tying the game at 2-2 in the 54th minute. Scoring here for the Bison was senior forward Elyse Huber.

UVU needed someone to step up late to avoid a second-straight home overtime game. So, who would answer the call? None other than Mrs. game-winner herself, sophomore forward Julianna Carter. By scoring in the 86th minute, Carter extended her scoring streak to three-straight games, as well as four in the last three games. Carter also now has two game-winners in the 86th minute or later in the season.

“Super happy and proud of the girls that continue to just keep trying to find a way to find the back of the net,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. “It was probably harder than we wanted it to be, but we grinded it out and we got the result that we wanted and we’re really excited about how our non-conference segment went.”

This 3-2 victory concluded non-conference play for the Wolverines. They will now hit the road to begin WAC play visiting California State University, Bakersfield on Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. MST.