Wolverines fall in extra time to San Jose State

The Utah Valley University women’s soccer team fell on the road late in extra time 1-0 to the San Jose State Spartans Friday night.

Early in the game the Wolverines found themselves in the attacking third on a few occasions. After absorbing the early pressure from UVU, the Spartans were able to breakout and create some attack.

In the 14th minute, UVU senior goalkeeper Allie Jara made a spectacular finger-tip save. A Spartan corner kick found an SJSU striker in the box, who ripped a shot toward the upper right-hand corner of the goal.

The momentum switched in favor of SJSU, putting pressure on the Wolverines, but the UVU defense held firm. In the 30th minute, sophomore forward Julianna Carter almost broke though the Spartan defense to go one-on-one with SJSU sophomore keeper Ariana Romero, but the ball escaped her feet. As Romero then scooped the ball up.

UVU in 38th minute again called upon Jara to make a save after another Spartan corner kick. Not long after the save, Jara unfortunately was forced off due to an injury and replaced by freshman goalkeeper Saydee Bacdad.

Right before halftime, the Wolverines created their best opportunity through freshman forward Jocelyn Bybee, who got around the SJSU defense and took a shot on goal. SJSU sophomore goalkeeper Ariana Romero blocked it with a slide kick save to keep the match 0-0.

The second half began with both sides battling it out, but not really finding clear-cut chances to break the deadlock. SJSU junior defender Karlee Pottoroff in the 63rd minute had a great chance for the Spartans when her outside shot pinged the crossbar of UVU’s goal.

Late in the game, Bacdad slid in as she made a one-on-one save on Pottoroff before she could get a shot off. With the game ending 0-0, the match went to extra time to find a winner with the golden goal rule in effect.

In the 94th minute of extra time, on a corner kick SJSU’s Pottoroff was able to find the head of freshman forward Isabella Shallou-Enes in the box. Shallou-Enes then headed it past Bacdad to win the match.

The Wolverines fall to 2-3-0 with the loss and continue their California road trip with a match against the Santa Clara University Broncos on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. MST.

