Wolverines come up short against Cougars in UCCU Crosstown Clash

UVU’s softball team fell on the road to the BYU Cougars Tuesday night by a score of 9-1, dropping its fifth straight game.



At the bottom of the first, BYU junior Rylee Jensen hit a homer to center field. Then with sophomore Arissa Paulson and senior Libby Sugg on base, junior Emilee Erickson capitalized and hit a single to right field to score two additional runs, giving the Cougs a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second Jensen also doubled to left center, scoring senior Lexi Tarrow from third base. With Erickson on base freshman Alyssa Podhurcak hit the first home run of her career over the wall in left field, extending the home team’s lead to 6-0 in the third inning.

Senior Skylar Cook went 2-for-3 for the Wolverines (12-23), who earned the single run of the night in the fifth inning when a ball off the bat of senior Brianna Moeller went soaring into left field.



BYU answered with its third homer of the night when senior Olivia Sanchez provided another quality hit to center field. With the bases loaded, junior Brooke Vander Heide hit a single to give the Cougars an 8-1 lead. To finish the game off, freshman Aubrielle Paulson singled up the middle to score senior Allie Hancock, handing BYU a 9-1 victory in five innings. The Cougars ended the game with 11 hits compared to three from the Wolverines.

Utah Valley will return to conference action this weekend with a three-game series on the road at California Baptist. The games will begin with a Friday doubleheader at 6 p.m. and will conclude on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics