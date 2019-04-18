Wolverines come up big in two Utah-based meets

Duvinston and Krauss take first and second in the high jump

UVU track and field athletes earned a total 12 first-place finishes out of a possible 39 at the Wildcat Invitational and the Utah Spring Classic, held April 12-13.



In the high jump, freshmen Jeffrey Duvinston and Seth Krauss placed first and second respectively. Duvinston won the event with a mark of 2.01m while Krauss earned a mark of 1.96m.



Senior Daven Russell placed first in the shot put with a mark of 17.51m and second in the hammer throw with a mark of 57.77m. Senior Sean York won the javelin throw with a mark of 61.45m.



Freshman Andre Jones took first in the 400m hurdles with a time of 51.81 seconds, while freshman Seth Dabb took top honors with a time of 48.47 seconds in the 400m race.



Zane Ferrer, also a freshman, placed first in the 110m race with a time of 14.68 seconds, while teammates Andrew Lingwall and Taylor Allen took third and fourth respectively. Jordan Carder won the 100m race and claimed third spot in the UVU record books with his time of 10.51 seconds.



Other top honors winners included Alex Lawrence who placed first in the pole vault with a mark of 4.95m, Aaron Johnson who won the long jump with a mark of 6.77m, and Albert MacArthur who claimed first in the triple jump at 15.12m.



For the women’s team, Anna Parkinson placed first in the pole vault at the Wildcat Invitational with a mark of 3.55m.



Aisha Graham-Perez earned second-place honors in the 800m dash with a time of 2:10.41 while teammate Savannah Neuberger placed fourth with a time of 2:12.43.



Savanna Reilly placed first in the hammer throw at the Utah Spring Classic, earning her spot with a mark of 48.91m.



In the 100m race, senior Courtney Paddock earned third-place honors with a time of 11.96 seconds, only .35 seconds behind first place. She also placed third in the 200m race, coming up .41 seconds short with a time of 24.83 seconds.



UVU now heads to California, where they will compete in three separate meets from April 18-19. After their California stint they will compete in the BYU Robison Invitational from April 25-27.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics