Photo by Cody Glassett

After coming up just short in a five-set heartbreaker to Seattle last time out, the UVU volleyball team returned to action Thursday night as it welcomed WAC-leading CSUB to Lockhart Arena. The Wolverines turned in a dominant performance as they overmatched the Roadrunners in three sets (25-14, 27-25, 25-16) to avenge a loss from their previous meeting this season.

UVU got on the board first on a kill from Alexis Davies which was answered by CSUB to make the score 1-1. On the ensuing play, Madison Dennison broke what would be the only tie of the set with a kill that gave the Wolverines a lead they would not relinquish. Moments later, with the score sitting at 4-3 in favor of UVU, Sierra Starley scored a kill that would spark a 9-1 run for the Wolverines, fueling them toward a double digit first set victory.

Looking to bounce back, the Roadrunners came out hot in the second set, quickly building a six point lead to make the score 11-5. Back to back kills from Izzie Hinton cut the Wolverine deficit to five at 14-9, but the Roadrunners were able to respond, building the lead up to seven at 18-11. The Wolverines came roaring back however, when another Starley kill kicked off a 6-1 run to pull to within two at 19-17. After some tenuous back and forth action, the teams found themselves deadlocked at 22-22. Several plays later, with the score tied at 25-all, a couple of CSUB errors put UVU up for good as the Wolverines were able to hold on for a narrow win in the second set.

True to form, UVU scored first in the third set, but quickly fell behind 3-1. The Wolverines soon turned the two point deficit into a three point lead behind a Lexi Thompson kill and multiple CSUB errors. After a 7-4 CSUB run tied the score at 11-11, UVU responded with a 5-0 run of its own to take a five point lead. The Wolverine lead would grow to as many as eight before CSUB was able to respond. The Roadrunner comeback bid would come up short however as UVU won in commanding fashion.

With the win UVU is now 11-13 on the year and 6-3 in conference play, putting the Wolverines just a half game back from the conference lead, while CSUB drops to 14-11 and 7-3.

Brighton Taylor paced the Wolverines with eight blocks while Thompson added seven kills and Starley contributed with 26 assists.

Up next for the Wolverines is a visit from Grand Canyon on Saturday, Oct. 28, at Lockhart Arena.