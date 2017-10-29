Photo by Byron Harward

The UVU volleyball team took care of Grand Canyon University in straight sets Saturday behind the power of the defense. The Wolverines’ undefeated weekend moves them to 12-13 overall and 7-3 in conference play. UVU is now one game behind New Mexico State at 8-2 for the WAC lead.

In the first set, the Wolverines got off to a fast start with an early three-point lead. GCU and the Wolverines continued to go back and forth staying pretty even throughout the set. Madison Dennison kept the Wolverines close with five kills early in the set. The defense played a key factor late in the set with three blocks. The Wolverines gained control late and closed out the set on top with a score of 25-19.

Neither team seemed to take control throughout the beginning of the second set. GCU took their largest lead of the set going up by three. UVU then cracked down on the lead with a huge rally, taking the lead back late in the set. The Wolverines never looked back as they continued to use the defense with the help of Brighton Taylor registering five blocks. The Wolverines finished off the set with a score of 25-17.

UVU started right where they left off in the third set with three straight points to open it up. The momentum continued early in the set with the largest lead of four for the Wolverines. GCU continued to fight back midway through they set, cutting the lead to three. The Wolverines gained a huge lead back, increasing it to nine late in the set. UVU closed out the set 25-18 to take the match 3-0.

Dennison led the team with 15 kills. It was an overall team effort on defense with 14 blocks and an average hitting percentage of .402.

Next up, has a big opportunity as they travel to Las Cruces to take on New Mexico State. With a win, the Wolverines would pull even with the WAC leader with just three matches left in the season. Tipoff in that one is scheduled for 7 p.m.