Photo by Cody Glassett

The UVU volleyball team hosted its first WAC match of the season Thursday night in the Lockhart Arena, but the upfront blocking for the Wolverines (7-12, 2-2) was not enough to slow down UTRGV (10-7, 4-0) as the Vaqueros prevailed 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 25-21).

The first set started off strong for UVU. The Wolverines opened the set with three straight points, but UTRGV capitalized on errors made by UVU as they kept the set close early. The set continued to go back forth with neither team leading by more than two. The Wolverines had a chance late to close out the set but couldn’t keep the momentum. Nevertheless, UVU eventually rallied to take the first set 26-24.

The second set started off with four straight Vaquero points as the momentum shifted to UTRGV. UVU tied it up early in the set with help of Lexi Thompson up front with three kills. UTRGV continued its dominance as they never gave up the lead the rest of the set, taking the second set 25-21

The third set was all UTRGV as the Vaqueros started off with seven straight points. The Wolverines were unable to recover in the set and UTRGV grabbed the largest lead of the match midway through the set with a 10-point lead. UVU made multiple efforts to cut into the lead but could never get close as UTRGV finished strong to take the third set 25-12.

In the final set of the night, UVU recovered early, taking a seven-point lead. The Wolverines took advantage of the early errors made by UTRGV. The lead was cut into by the Vaqueros midway through the set, though, and the teams continued to go back and forth. The Wolverines continued to battle, taking 20-19 lead late in the set. The rally fell short, however, as the Vaqueros reeled off a 6-1 run to close the door and win the last set 25-21.

Thompson continued to lead the Wolverines with 15 kills and was also able to contribute defensively with 12 digs. Alexis Davies also helped offensively with 13 kills of her own. The Wolverines registered 13 blocks, with Madison Dennison continuing her strong work at the net, leading the way with 10 blocks.

The Wolverines will continue their homestead this Saturday against New Mexico State at 1 p.m.