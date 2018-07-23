Carly Dehlin and Bailey Henley were recently named Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholars. To receive this award, an athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and play in at least 50% of tournaments. Winners of this award receive recognition from the WGCA and from the college golf community.

Dehlin is from Draper, Utah. She recently graduated with a degree in communications in the spring of 2018. Dehlin is now pursuing a management MBA during her fifth, and final, year of golf.

Dehlin comes from a golfing family, so it was very natural for her to pick up the sport.

“My whole family are golfers. My dad is a golf professional, and that is who got me to love the game. He is also the person that taught me how to play.”

Dehlin learned very quickly that it will be a challenge to maintain both golf and her grades, but it was an obstacle she was willing to face head-on.

“This is a great honor to receive this award. I have received this award every year that I have been playing and it means a lot to keep up my grades and my golf performance. I am excited to have the opportunity play for one more year and have a great year in the classroom and on the course.”

Bailey Henley is a sophomore from Twin Falls, Idaho. She is still pursuing her undergraduate degree in both biology and forensic science. Henley has also realized how stressful it can be to be a Division I athlete while simultaneously balancing school.

“I am very honored to have received this award because competing in a sport in college is hard enough. Being able to keep up on academics and maintain a good GPA requires even more dedication and self-management!”Henley’s goal isto earn this award for her remaining three years as a golfer and student.

The UVU Women’s golf team will begin their season on Monday, Sept. 10 in Springville, Utah at Hobble Creek Golf Course. They will then travel to other states, such as Washington, Arkansas, and New Mexico to compete until the end of October. After that, the season will resume on February 11 in Riverside, California.