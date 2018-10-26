Coming away with another win in front of their home crowd, UVU’s volleyball team was able to top Seattle University in four sets on Oct. 25.

The teams were neck and neck all night. After losing the first set, the Wolverines came back and won the next ones 25-22 and 26-24. In the fourth set, tied at 24-24, freshman Kazna Tarawhiti and sophomore Kristen Allred were able to score the final points to seal the victory.

Tarawhiti finished the night with a team-high 19 kills and 10 digs and Allred added another double-double performance, coming away with 10 kills and 16 digs. Junior Madi Wardle led the team with 24 assists over the match. Overall, as a team, UVU hit .216, compared with the Redhawks who hit just .169.

This was the second match-up with the Redhawks this season, the previous one being another close battle that UVU narrowly came away with the win in five sets. It comes at a crucial time in the season, as the Wolverines are fighting for a higher seed in the in the WAC Championships, which they will play on Nov. 22-24. Their record now sits at 12-11.

Looking ahead, the Wolverines will have a challenge in their next opponent, as they will be taking on the WAC’s top-seeded California Baptist University on November 1.

Photo credit: Johnny Morris