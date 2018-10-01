Kayla Reynolds, Sports Editor

Utah Valley University’s volleyball team lost their battle against CSU Bakersfield on Saturday, Sept. 29. This is now the Wolverine’s eighth five-set series since their season began. The game was tight all the way, but UVU couldn’t pull through.

Even though the team wasn’t able to come away with a win, it was able to achieve record-breaking numbers. Freshman Kazna Tarawhiti produced a season-high in kills, totalling 26 by the end of the night. Makaila Jarema, a junior middleback, broke a school record with 14 blocks. UVU had more kills, points, and blocks than the Roadrunners, and its hitting percentage was .152, compared to CSUB who had .125.

“It was another heartbreaker,” said head coach Sam Atoa in an interview with UVU athletics. “One of these days we’re going to be able to get ourselves through this stretch. We’re battling. I was really proud of how the girls managed to battle back, especially after trailing two sets to none. We again gave ourselves a chance, and I couldn’t be more proud for them and the way that they were able to play hard.”

The Wolverines will continue to travel, taking on Seattle U on Oct. 4. Next on the schedule is Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 6. On Thursday Oct. 11, UVU will return home to play University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.