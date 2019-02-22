UVU tops Chicago State on the road

Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team traveled to Chicago State to face off against the Cougars in WAC competition on Feb. 21.



The first quarter started off with a fire in each player’s belly, ending the quarter 21-15 with UVU ahead. After a half-time rest, the players were revived and ready for the second half after ending the second quarter with a score of 48-27. The third quarter the Cougars outscored the Wolverines 22-12, but the Wolverines still held the lead at 60-49.



In a heated fourth quarter, the teams were very nearly into overtime with the fans biting their nails. The game finally ended with the UVU Wolverines at 70 points and the Chicago State Cougars with 65 points.



The leading player for field goals was junior Jordan Holland, who ended with 18 points. Leading in rebounds was freshman Madison Grange. The Wolverines’ next game will be Saturday, Feb. 23 in Kansas City, M.O. against UMKC. Following that next week will be against California Baptist, which will be the team’s final home game of the season on Saturday, Mar. 2 in the Lockhart Arena.

Photo courtesy of Johnny Morris