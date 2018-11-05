The UVU women’s basketball team opened up the season with an exhibition game against Adams State University in Lockhart Arena on Nov. 3. UVU won a lopsided contest against the visitors from Colorado 80-48. UVU dominated the game from the tip, starting off 11-0 before ending the quarter 24-12. UVU outscored Adams State 20-9 in the second quarter to go into the second half up 44-21. The second half wasn’t so one sided, though UVU won every quarter, the third was only by 3 points and the fourth by 6.

Led by Jordan Holland’s 22 points on 6-9 shooting, including 3-6 from behind the arc and her perfect 7-7 night from the charity stripe. Beside being the leading scorer, Holland also had the play of the night. After a steal on the defensive end, Holland raced down the court and scored on a circus-style layup that got the UVU bench up and loud. Team leaders in other categories include Holland tied with Kamaile Kandiah with 3 assists, the four starters beside Holland each had 2. Kandiah also lead the team in steals with 5, Holland and Maria Carvalho had 4 steals apiece. Alexis Cortez lead the team in rebounds with 6, Holland and Leya Harvey each had 5.

On the night UVU shot a total of 47.1% from the field. They were good from deep, shooting at a 35% clip on the night. From the free throw line they made 71.4% of the shots they took from the stripe. The bench put up good numbers, contributing 38 of UVU’s 80 points. Offensively UVU dominated the paint, putting up 30 from inside the key. UVU capitalized on turnovers with 25 points and they put up 20 fast break points. The offense was firing on all cylinders.

Despite the impressive offensive performance UVU was most impressive on the defensive end, holding Adams State to 48 points, including only 9 points in the second quarter. Adams State shot only 38% on the night, and they were best from behind the arc at 38.1%. Highlighting the work UVU put in on the defensive end, they had 21 steals on the night.

UVU will open the season proper on Tuesday Nov. 6 at 11 a.m. against UC Santa Barbara in the UCCU Center to kick off a week where the women’s team plays three home games during opening week.

