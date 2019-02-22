UVU softball looks to bounce back after Boyd Gaming Classic

After a solid start to the season, UVU’s softball team took a step back after finishing winless in the Boyd Gaming Rebel Classic, their second tournament of the season.



Their first tournament, the Marucci Desert Classic in Las Vegas, Nev., the Wolverines came out of with a winning record, finishing 3-2. Returning to Las Vegas on Feb. 15, they were not able to experience the same success the second time around.



In the opening day of the tournament, UVU’s softball team faced off against Miami University (Ohio). After trailing 2-0 at the beginning of the third inning, junior Lyndsay Steverson hit a home run, sending in sophomore Peyton Angulo and senior Brianna Moeller in the process to turn the tides. However, it was short-lived, as the Wolverines eventually fell 5-3.



The following game was against UNLV, who had handed the Wolverines an 8-0 loss in UVU’s season opener during the first tournament. While the Wolverines were able to hold the Rebels to just two runs, they failed to score and the game concluded 2-0.



After their first two games of the Classic, UVU moved to Henderson, Nev., where they played the remaining ones. The next game, against Georgetown, was the closest of the tournament, but after being tied 4-4, the Wolverines gave up three runs during the fourth inning.



In the seventh inning, UVU almost brought it back, as junior Basia Query nailed a home run that also drove in sophomore Linnah Rebolledo. However, they failed to complete the comeback and ultimately walked away with another loss. Query finished the game with four hits and three RBIs.



The final two games were against Fordham University and then a rematch against Miami University (Ohio), which the Wolverines lost 5-3 and 5-2, respectively.



UVU will return to Utah to play in the Red Desert Classic, another five-game tournament held in St. George, Utah, March 1-3.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics