On Nov. 1, UVU’s wrestlers competed in the Green and Black Intrasquad Dual, with the Green Team coming out on top 41-19.

“I thought the older guys took care of business and did what we expected of them,” said head coach Greg Williams. “I saw a lot of things with the young guys that they need to work on because they are new to this. There’s a higher level of intensity. There are things they could get away with in high school that they don’t get away with here. But they are really open to learning. It’s a really good group. They work really hard.”

The matchup was important in preparation for a very tough season ahead. UVU will be facing nine teams that were ranked in the top 25 nationally in the preseason poll. The Wolverines narrowly missed the rankings, but did still receive some votes in the poll.

“We’re excited about this season and who we’re wrestling,” said Williams. “We are going to go out battling. The main thing is we want each of our guys to keep getting better and have a chance to get to nationals and to get on the podium. We’ve got the right schedule to do that.”

The NCAA Wrestling National Championships will be held in Pittsburgh, Pa. from March 21-23.

“I’m not too worried about ranked opponents or unranked opponents,” said senior Mitch Brown, who won the dual at the 133-pound weight class. “The ultimate goal is what happens in March and everything up to that point is just a stepping stone.”

Other winners of their respective weight classes in the intrasquad scrimmage included Josiah Nava (125), Matthew Ontiveros (149), Grant LaMont (157), Demetrius Romero (165), Kimball Bastian (174), Will Sumner (184), Tanner Orndorff (197), and Chase Trussell (285).

“I feel pretty good,” said Brown. “Ultimately, I would love to make it to the national tournament, make it on that podium. That’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid. We have a lot of guys that could be ranked and as a program we can be as well.”

The Wolverines will compete in their first major tournament, the Journeymen Duals in Troy, N.Y., on Nov. 10.

Photo credit: Johnny Morris