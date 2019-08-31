UVU gets first win on the season, shuts out Cal Poly

Utah Valley University was back in action on the comfort of their home field Friday night. Having come off a tough two-game road trip resulting in losses, the Wolverines wanted to put win number one on the board. They did just that with a convincing 2-0 win over Cal Poly University.

The Wolverines started the game off with instant intensity, attacking right away. It was back-and-forth between the two, before the Mustangs allowed the Wolverines too much time around the box. When sophomore forward Julianna Carter put a rebound into the back of the net in the 38 minute.

Through the second half the defense from both squads was tight. But in the 88 minute UVU sealed it by tacking on goal number two courtesy of junior forward Breanna DeWaal.

“Obviously a shutout for Allie and the whole squad is big,” said UVU head coach Chris Lemay. As a result of the shutout, UVU goalkeeper Allie Jara put up her first clean sheet on the season, after giving up a total of five goals on the season-opening road trip.

UVU is now unbeaten in their last six home-openers, going 5-0-1. Their last home opening loss coming in 2013 — a double overtime game against in-state rival Weber State.

“Ironically not our best performance, but we love the result,” said Lemay.

The Wolverines and the Mustangs combined for 21 total fouls that included four yellow cards. Both teams also shot less than 50 percent accuracy with their shots on goal for the game.

The Wolverines will have a quick turnaround as they play on Labor Day at Clyde Field. They face off against the Titans of Cal State Fullerton University at 1 p.m. MST.

Photo by Cameron Hunsinger