Photo Courtesy of UVU Athletics

Jake Toolson led the Wolverines with 18 points to go along with four rebounds



Utah Valley University was in Chicago, Ill. Saturday afternoon for the final game of a two game road trip to face Chicago State University. After coming off of a victory over the University of Missouri-Kansas City earlier in the week, UVU wanted to come back to Orem with a clean sweep on the road.



CSU is traditionally known in the WAC as bottom-feeder and wins are few and far between for them. In fact, they went into this game already at 0-5 in conference play. The last time the Wolverines visited the Cougars was February of last year as they left town with a huge 97-57 win.



UVU started the game with a slow pace as they went back and forth with the Cougars on lead changes throughout the first half. With about five minutes to go in the half the Wolverines would go on a 17-6 run, their largest run of the game, and lead 33-21.



The Cougars would not go down quietly though, as they were able to pull within as many as six points early in the second half. That would be as close as they would come in the entire half though, as the Wolverines would hang on to win with ease 74-60.



One of UVU’s strong suits on the season has been 3-point shooting, but in this game they shot only 31% from deep. Three-point shooting didn’t turn out to hurt the Wolverines much, as CSU shot an abysmal 16% from behind the arc on the afternoon. UVU did have a dominant day on the glass though, as they outrebounded the Cougars 34-21.



Freshman forward Wyatt Lowell had an impressive performance, as he grabbed a career high nine boards to go along with 15 points. Senior guard Jake Toolson led the team in scoring with 18 points.



UVU heads home after this quick road trip and is now back over .500 in conference play at 4-3. They will play host to the newcomer in the WAC, California Baptist University. This will be the first matchup between these schools to ever be played. The game is set for Wednesday, Jan. 30 at the UCCU Center.

