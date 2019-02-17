On February 14, 2019, Utah Valley University’s women’s basketball team came back from their week break to play at home against the WAC leader New Mexico State Aggies, who they fell to 72-63.



Ending the first quarter, the Wolverines were behind 16-14, leaving the Aggies with a two-point lead. The margin remained the same through the end of the second quarter, ending with the Aggies leading with a score of 31-29.



After a dazzling halftime show, the Wolverines were almost able to tie up the score. The third quarter New Mexico State pulled ahead, ending 56-41. From there, New Mexico State held out until the end.



Junior Jordan Holland had the most field goals on the team and ended the game with 18 points. Junior Alexis Cortez led the Wolverines in rebounds and also had the most free throws made.



The win went to New Mexico State, while Utah Valley University looks ahead to their next game against Utah Rio Grande Valley in the Lockhart Arena on Feb. 16.

Photo courtesy of: Blanca De La Cruz