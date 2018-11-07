On Tuesday, Nov. 6 UVU women’s basketball opened up the season in front of 2100 elementary schoolers from all across the valley against the Big West Conference’s UC Santa Barbara with a 63-54 win. While the game was close, UVU never lost control, taking a 15-13 lead after the first quarter that was built into a 33-28 lead by the end of the half. UVU spent an impressive 34:34 with the lead during the game, and never lost it in the second half.

UVU had a few standout performances in their home opener. Freshman guard Maria Carvalho who lead the team 9 assists on top of 12 points, 5 rebounds, a steal and a pair of free throws late that iced the game. Freshman forward Eve Braslis lead the team with 17 points. Braslis also dished out 3 assists and grabbed a shared team high 9 rebounds. Junior forward Jordan Holland was another player with 9 boards. Holland also chipped in 12 points and 2 steals.

UVU ended the game with 18 turnovers to UCSB’s 17. UVU scored 17 points off turnovers, 26 points in the paint, 15 second chance points, 16 fast break points and 12 bench points. UVU’s defense kept UCSB’s bench scoreless and gave up only 3 second chance points. UVU won the boards with 40 rebounds to UCSB’s 32.

The UCCU Center was electric this morning due to the visiting elementary schools. Over 2100 children visited our campus to cheer on our women’s basketball team and they made sure to be heard throughout the entire game, making the UCCU Center a fortress for the visiting UC Santa Barbara.

UVU women’s basketball is back in action against University of La Verne Thursday Nov. 8 at 6 p.m. in the Lockhart Arena.

