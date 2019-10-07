UVU drops WAC opener on the road to CSUB

The first WAC game of the season for Utah Valley took place Sunday, Oct. 6 against California State University, Bakersfield. Goals were aplenty in this one, with an onslaught by the Roadrunners early on and a scoring spree by the Wolverines later. In the end, it was the ‘Runners who held on for a 3-2 win.

CSUB had already opened up WAC play Friday, Oct. 4 against California Baptist University at home, losing by a score of 1-3.

The all-time series going into this one between UVU and CSUB was 9-2, in favor of UVU. Last season, the Wolverines won in Orem by a score of 3-0.

The ‘Runners wasted no time in putting the ball into the net as they scored in the third minute of the match. The early goal was scored by sophomore defender Caitlin Goetjen. This goal was her second of the season, and second in as many games.

The early goal would be all of the action in the first half between the two. However, the ‘Runners would again provide early action — this time in the second half. In the 52nd minute, junior forward Eszter Toth tacked on the second goal of the afternoon for CSUB.

A mere 10 minutes later, the ‘Runners were on the board again, this goal coming courtesy of senior forward Aryana Harvey in the 62nd minute. The goal was Harvey’s first of her senior season.

The Wolverine offense would finally come alive in the 85th minute with a goal by freshman defender Jenna Shepherd, who was assisted by junior defender Cassidy McCormick. Before anyone on the pitch could even blink, Shepherd got the Wolverines on the board again, unassisted in the 87th minute.

However, the late brace by Shepherd wasn’t enough. But there were some positives for the Wolverines in this one, such as the shots and shots on goal. They took 18 total shots with nine on goal, compared to just seven total and five on goal for CSUB.

UVU will now head home to host two WAC opponents with the first match on Thursday, Oct. 10 against New Mexico State University at 5 p.m. MST. In the second match of the home stand the Wolverines will take on CBU Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m. MST.