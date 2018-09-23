Photo credit: UVU Athletics

In a battle of Utah Valley’s two biggest schools, the BYU Cougars came out on top in the fourth ever matchup between the two teams in women’s soccer. It was a packed house at BYU’s South Field with a very strong green contingent to cheer on the Wolverines. UVU President Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez was in attendance and clutching green and white pom poms in hopes of seeing her new school’s team take down their rivals.

The game started in a flurry as BYU came out firing on all cylinders to try and take the early lead. BYU forward Olivia Wade found the back of the net just two minutes into the game. After the goal, the onslaught began and BYU fired off eight shots in the next five minutes. Luckily, the UVU defense was resilient enough the prevent any further damage and keep the deficit at one goal.

UVU had their first chance at the ten minute mark. Sara Callister out-hustled the entire BYU defense and had a one-on-one bout with the Cougar keeper. The pass was a little too hard, causing Callister to slide and crash into the keeper, who made the save and prevented the tying goal. UVU held on the rest of the first half, keeping the score 1-0 at the half.

It was evident in the second half that BYU had command of the game. They dominated the possession and UVU fought to keep even. In the 52nd minute, BYU broke the game open on a goal by Bella Folino, making it 2-0. That lead didn’t last long, as Elise Flake delivered the third and final BYU goal six minutes later. With their backs firmly against the wall, the Wolverines picked up the intensity and played their best soccer of the whole night. UVU had ample chances down the stretch, finally connecting in the 83rd minute. Forward Sadie Brockbank crossed the ball in front of the goal, and UVU delivered scoring their only goal.

The girls showed heart and hustle in the loss. They never quit and left it all on the field. UVU is slated to start off conference play with games against New Mexico State and Texas Rio Grande Valley. After a rough non-conference schedule, the Wolverines will look to salvage the season and make some noise in WAC play.