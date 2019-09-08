UVU comes to a draw with CSUN after double OT

Utah Valley University played their first of two games in the state of California on Friday night. The Wolverines visited Cal State University at Northridge, as it took two overtime periods to come to a 2-2 draw.

The Wolverines were riding a two-game losing streak against the Matadors going into the matchup. This includes a very forgettable 1-6 thrashing last season in Northridge.

After having trouble creating shots on goal in the first game last weekend, the Wolverines wasted no time against CSUN. After a few early shots went wide UVU finally connected in the 16th minute on a goal by senior midfielder Alec Felix.

Felix has been Mr. Reliable for UVU over the last two seasons. As he’s started every game for the Wolverines, and improved on his total goals scored as well.

The Matadors would get back on the attack quickly and score just nine minutes later. As junior forward Daniel Trejo slipped through the Wolverine defense to tie the game at 1-1.

Just before the half UVU midfielder Becca Rice was over aggressive and earned himself a red card. The first ejection on the season for the Wolverines would put them down a man for the remainder of the match.

UVU would quickly regain the lead in the 53rd minute on a goal by junior midfielder Zach Maas, assisted by Felix. Like Felix, Maas started each game last season for the Wolverines. He also led the team in assists during the 2018 season.

The Wolverine defense would collapse just minutes later though. The Matadors would lineup for their sixth corner kick of the match in the 61st minute and convert it on a goal by senior forward Johnny Rodriguez.

The two sides would remain tied after regulation and head for overtime. The first extra period didn’t keep anyone on the edge of their seats with little excitement from either team.

In the second extra period the Wolverines would have to hold their breath. As Felix committed a foul in the box with just two minutes left. The foul earned a yellow card in the process, and created a penalty kick opportunity for CSUN.

Trejo lined up on the hash mark to take the penalty kick for the Matadors against UVU keeper Joseph Wheelwright. But, Wheelwright guessed correctly as he saved the kick from Trejo to preserve the game and secure the draw.

UVU will stay in Southern California to face-off against the Titans of Cal State Fullerton. The match will take place on Sunday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. MST.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics