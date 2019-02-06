Utah Valley’s baseball team is coming off a season in which they only won 15 games. Those 15 wins are the lowest for the school’s baseball team in over a decade. However, this year the Wolverines hope they can bounce back and win the WAC title as they did just three years ago.



Paul Estrada, a senior middle infielder for the Wolverines, is very optimistic for what the team has to offer and what the newcomers bring to the table.



“As a team, I expect us to do great things this season,” Estrada said. “We are more experienced this year and also have a lot of raw talent from our freshman and [junior college] transfers.”



The Wolverines will have nine seniors on the roster this year, showing a lot of experience. However, the underclassmen and newcomers will have to play a key role for the team to have success this season. The team is focused and excited for what the season has to offer. With a big road trip to start the season, the Wolverines will be tested right off the bat.



When asked about the challenges the first part of the year will bring, this was Estrada’s response. “I’m excited to prove what we’re made of. We’re obviously the underdog but being that underdog means we’re going to blow everyone away when we come out and win the WAC. Also we play tough opponents in the preseason like Fresno State, South Carolina, University of Oregon etc. Playing teams of that caliber is great for us because we face good competition and get us ready for conference play.”



Keep an eye out for the Wolverines this year as they will be playing with a chip on their shoulder. If the team is able to work together on all key aspects, expect a great year out of the Wolverine baseball team.

Photo courtesy of: UVU Athletics