Golf Men's Sports Sports

Tough opening tournament for men’s golf

Posted on Author Jared Jensen Comment(0)

Golf is back in full swing after a long, hot summer break. The UVU men’s golf team took to Colorado to play in the Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational for 54 holes of fun, challenging golf. 

Round One

The Wolverines finished the first round of 18 on the bottom end of the leaderboard sitting at 16 out of 18. Senior Gabe Lysen had the best finish out of his other four teammates carding a 4-over-par 74. Junior Jake Bryson and sophomore Tanner Johnson were right on Lysen’s tail, each carding a 75. The overall leader at the end of day one came from the University of Wyoming. Sophomore Carl Underwood carded an impressive 5-under-par 65.

“First tournament jitters were definitely a factor for us today,” said UVU head coach Chris Curran. “We had a decent round going before falling apart on the final four holes. We need to limit mistakes and go put together a solid round tomorrow.”

Round Two 

UVU dropped a spot to No. 17 with an overall score of 608 at the end of day two. Bryson continued to have a strong performance — shooting 1-over-par 73 — the best score from a Wolverine so far. He finished the day tied for 49.The overall leader after 36 holes came from a fellow Utah school. Southern Utah University junior Jake Vincent carded a 4-under-par 68 in round one and a 6-under-par 66 in round two. His team, on the other hand, sat at 11 after two rounds. 

Final Round

Sunday fun-day may not have been the attitude of the UVU golfers, as they found themselves in last place after 54 holes of golf. Bryson once again found himself with the best round on the team, this time improving from his previous round as he carded 2-under-par 70. 

“Jake had a solid week,” said Curran. “The rest of the guys really struggled. This course will expose your weaknesses.” 

The five Wolverines scored as follows from best score of the weekend to worst: Jake Byrson shooting 218, Tanner Johnson with 230, Gabe Lysen 231, freshman Kai Iguchi carded 241 and junior Aaron Yeates at 245. 

The Winners

The Cinderella story came from the University of Colorado. The Pac-12 Buffalos started the week in fourth place with a score of 288, just nine shots behind first place. After 36 holes, CU jumped up to second place, improving their team score by a whopping 10 strokes — just two strokes behind the leader. The Buffalos clinched the win with a final round of 288. Two players shot under par for the round while two others shot just 1-over-par on the day.

The Wolverines will head back to Colorado to play in the Ram Masters Invitational on Sept. 16-17, at Fort Collins Country Club in Fort Collins, Colo. They only look to improve from here after a difficult opening tournament.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

Avatar
Jared Jensen

Related Articles
Sports

Sports briefs

Posted on Author defaultuser

VolleyballUtah Valley swept the Division-I Independent weekly awards after the team went a perfect 4-0 last week. Senior Jessica Endres earned Offensive Player of the Week and sophomore Allyce Wilson nabbed Defensive Player of the Week honors. Endres led the Wolverines to a first place finish at the NJIT Invitational and was named to the all-tournament team.
Sports

Campus sports

Posted on Author defaultuser

Oct. 9 Women’s VolleyballAt BYU, 7 p.m.Oct. 12 SoftballAgainst Salt Lake Community College, 4 p.m.Oct. 13Softball Against Southern Utah At BYU, 4 p.m.Oct. 18 Women’s volleyball Against Boise State, 7 p.m. Oct. 19 Women’s soccerAgainst New Jersey Institute of Technology, 3 p.
Sports

Preseason best time for Price

Posted on Author Ben Webster

Without question, Ronnie Price is one of Utah Valley’s most notable and noticed graduates. As the only basketball player from UVSC to go straight to the NBA from college, Price gets a lot of love around here. Every game Price has played in Utah during his NBA career has forced him to be the last player on his team to leave the building.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.