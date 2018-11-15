Sophomore guard Sophia Jacobsson had all eyes on her early in the 2018-2019. She led UVU with 13 points, 5-9 shooting from the field, 3-3 from the free-throw line and three steals against Portland, three games into the season. She is three games into her second season with the Wolverines, and is already breaking personal records.

“I don’t want to sound cocky, but I knew I had it in me,” Jacobsson said about her performance against Portland. “I expect to play my best and be ready to play when my time comes each and every game.”

When asked about her goals for this upcoming season, Jacobsson said she wants to become a better leader, become a better player and learn from her mistakes. She worked a lot in the off-season with her trainer on the mental part of her game and gaining a higher basketball IQ. She hopes that IQ will be an advantage in helping her team get to the WAC championship.

“Of course our main goal is to win the WAC championship,” Jacobsson said. “We plan on taking one game at a time and playing our best. We are committed to this new season, committed to each other and committed to UVU.”

Jacobsson is originally from Santa Clarita California where she played basketball for both Hart High School and Sierra Canyon High School. Her senior year at Sierra Canyon, she led her team to a record of 23-6 and the California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section Open Division playoffs, as well as the Southern California Regional Division I semifinals.

She makes up one-fourth of a quadruplet of all girls, as well as a younger sister and an older brother. She is the only basketball player in her family, although her brother sparked her interest in basketball when he would play out in the yard for fun. Jacobsson is majoring in exercise science and outdoor recreation, and is excited to be able to continue her collegiate basketball career with the UVU Wolverines.

