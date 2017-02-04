OREM-In a game that was close until the later stages of the fourth quarter, the UVU women’s basketball team fell to Seattle University by the score of 69-51. Alexis Montgomery and Kaylee Best led the Redhawks with 17 and 15 points, while Taylor Gordon scored 15 points for the Wolverines. The loss is UVU’s fifth straight.

Down almost the entire game, UVU was poised to make a run for a comeback as Mariah Seals hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to pull UVU within four at the end of the third quarter. However, Seattle came out firing and started the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run, giving the Redhawks a 53-40 lead. UVU could not cut the deficit any closer.

“Most games have that tipping point, and things went their way,” UVU head coach Cathy Nixon said. “Our kids got a little bit gassed at the end, but I’m really proud of our effort.”

The game did not start out well for UVU, shooting 3-15 and going into the second quarter down 12-7. When Seattle started knocking down open shots from the perimeter in the second quarter, UVU could not make a 3-pointer the entire first half. UVU had good looks underneath the basket by having a total of 23 offensive rebounds, but the ball would not go in the hoop.

“I was really pleased with the shots that we were getting, we got shots point blank at the basket all night long,” Nixon said, “I think shots just didn’t fall. But their shooting on the flip-side, they shot the ball well from the three-point line.”

A special moment for Mariah Seals and UVU came when she made the buzzer beating shot at the end of the third quarter, the shot pushed Seals over 1,000 career points at UVU, the sixth player to join the club in the school’s history.

“It’s a great accomplishment, and I’m happy to be one of them to do it here at this school,” Seals said, “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to be on this court.”

Talking about Seals and her career at UVU, Nixon said, “I’m really happy for her, she’s worked hard and deserved that.”

The loss puts UVU at 1-6 in WAC play and 6-16 on the season. UVU will look to end the five-game losing streak next week with home games against UMKC and Chicago State.