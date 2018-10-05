The Utah Valley Women’s Soccer team will take on conference rival Cal State Bakersfield on Friday, Oct. 12. The game will take place at 7:00 pm at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah. The Wolverines have had a very rough start to their season, with a record of 2-10-1, and 0-1 at home. A win against the struggling Roadrunners should give them the momentum and confidence they need to turn their season around.

A Look at the Roadrunners Season:

The Roadrunners’ have started off their season with a record of 4-7 in their first 11 games. They are 1-1 in WAC play and have records of 3-2 at home and 1-5 on the road. They are coming off a road loss against University of Missouri-Kansas City, where they lost 4-0. Proving they do much better at home, this should give the Wolverines an advantage going into this game.

Key Players to Watch:

Aminah Settles has had the best season for the Roadrunners thus far. Leading the team in nearly every offensive category gives the Wolverines a reason to keep a close watch on her throughout the game. Settles has scored three goals, has two assists, and leads the team with a shot on goal percentage of .800%. Aryana Harvey has also had a very strong year for the Roadrunners. She has three goals as well and one assist. Jordan Bertman is the goalkeeper for the Roadrunners and has a save percentage of .775%.

The game on Oct. 12 can be a big turning point for both teams in WAC play. They are at the start of conference play, so a big win here could give either team a momentum boost for the rest of the season and WAC play. Following this game, the Wolverines will have four WAC games left. They will travel to play Cal Baptist on Oct. 14 and Grand Canyon University on Oct. 21. They will also host UMKC on Oct.19 and Seattle University on Oct. 27. Following those games, the WAC Championships will start on Oct. 31.

