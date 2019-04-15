Offensive output not enough as Wolverines get swept at Air Force

Offense was the name of the games at Falcon Field in Colorado as Utah Valley took on the United States Air Force Academy. The two teams traded blows on the basepaths throughout the two-game series, with the Falcons coming out on top in both contests. The Falcons won game one 16-15 and game two by a score of 12-9.



A combined 52 runs were scored in the two-game series. The Wolverines’ pitching staff has been their kryptonite and the deciding factor in high-scoring affairs this season. This series was no different.



The pitching has been a big outlier in many games throughout the season for UVU. The staff has a combined 8.46 earned run average, over four points higher than all of the opponents pitching staffs that they have faced this season.



The biggest highlight of this series was in game one. When the Falcons put up an eight spot on the scoreboard in the fifth inning, the Wolverines responded and put up a seven spot in the seventh to come within one run.



One inning later, UVU broke through to take the lead by one. However, that lead quickly diminished after an Air Force walk-off home run in the ninth inning by junior right fielder Ashton Easley.



A standout for the Wolverines in the series was junior infielder Kade Poulsen. He went 2-for-5 in game two with a single, two runs scored, two RBI’s and his first home run of the season. This home run was also Poulsen’s first since his freshman season in 2017.



UVU will try to stop their three-game losing streak as they come home for a three-game series. They will host WAC opponent Chicago State University with the games taking place April 12-14.

Photo courtesy of Johnny Morris