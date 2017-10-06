Photo by Maricel Evangelist

The UVU men’s soccer team lost to the University of Incarnate Word 2-1 Friday night in San Antonio when the Cardinals’ Darius Feldman scored a goal in the closing seconds of the match

Feldman entered the game as a sub at minute number 70 and played the final 20 minutes of the match, scoring the game-winning goal with just seven seconds remaining in the match.

This marks the seventh loss of the season for the Wolverines. UVU has not won a match since it beat San Diego State 1-0 Sept. 10. To make matters worse, the loss to Incarnate Word is the sixth straight loss and seventh match in a row without a win. UVU is now 0-2-1 against WAC opponents on the season.

Gui Leme broke the scoring open for both teams with a goal in minute 45 and made the score 1-0 until UIW’s Johnathon Diaz tied the game up with a goal of his own in the 59th minute.

UVU will look to break its losing streak on the second leg of its weekend road trip against UT Rio Grande Valley Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. MST.