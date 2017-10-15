Photo by Sammie Jo Raymond

Paul Hoffmeister came off the bench to score for UVU (4-8-2, 1-3-2) as the Wolverines came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw against the 12th-ranked Air Force Falcons (9-1-3, 3-0-2) Saturday night at Clyde Field.

“Today was an important point for this team,” UVU head coach Greg Maas said. “I was very impressed with our guys’ ability to stay focused and we got a fantastic goal.”

The opening goal came in the 14th minute when the Falcons quickly pushed up the field and Tucker Bone found Jaric Marton alone on the left side of the penalty area. Marton controlled the ball and then beat UVU goalkeeper Joseph Wheelwright with a shot into the left side of the net.

UVU tied the match just before the halftime break in the 43rd minute as combination passing opened up Connor Salmon on the right side of the field. Salmon delivered a beautiful cross to the back past and Hoffmeister connected on the volley with his left foot, beating Air Force goalkeeper John Wendt for his fourth goal of the season.

The two teams would continue to battle it out in the second half and overtime. However, neither team could capitalize on the chances to snatch a game-winning goal. The point is a big one for UVU, as the Wolverines have earned favorable results the past two matches after having dropped three of the first four WAC games. The final four matches of the regular season will be crucial for the Wolverines, as they currently sit one point back from Houston Baptist and Missouri-Kansas City for the final qualifying spots in the WAC tournament.

“The determination of this group the past couple games has been great,” Maas said. “I feel very good going into our last four matches.”

On the night, the Wolverines were outshot by the Falcons 12-6, including five shots on goal to two. The two teams each earned four corners during the match.

UVU plays only one match next week, hosting Houston Baptist on Oct. 19. The following week the Wolverines travel to play at UNLV Oct. 27 and at Grand Canyon Oct. 29.