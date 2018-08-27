The Wolverines lead 4-0 nothing going into the half and allowed zero shots on goal.

Photo courtesy of UVU Athletics

The UVU sideline was all smiles as the Wolverines won their second straight home game 4-0, this time against visiting foe Florida Atlantic University on Aug.27. UVU asserted dominance both offensively and defensively, giving the Owls no shots on goal and striking in four of their own.

“There’s been no question that this team since they arrived in preseason has been absolutely fantastic. The comradery within the group, their resiliency, their relentlessness — overall their selflessness has been something that this team has fortified within the group this year. The soccer is the great benefit of that,” said Coach Greg Maas.

The Wolverines came out aggressive from the get go. They attacked early with both Luis Garza and Samuel Krommenhoek sending strikes towards the Owl’s goal within the first two minutes, but with no score. FAU couldn’t hold UVU off for too much longer, as three minutes later Zach Maas rebounded his own shot and sent it to the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

“I think this year collectively everyone as a group has been able to work so hard, and create enough chances that someone is fortunate enough to get a goal really early. It’s been me both times — I’m happy, but I wouldn’t be able to do it without everyone else around me,” Zach Maas said.

UVU’s scoring frenzy continued in the first half. At around the 22 minute mark, Blake Frischknecht headed in a goal on a beautiful assist from Austin Buxton, grabbing his second goal on the year. Buxton would assist yet again five minutes later to Luis Vargas, upping the lead to 3-0. They would go on to score their final goal of the game only 10 minutes later, as Alec Felix secured a 4-0 lead with a penalty kick.

The Wolverines allowed a total of zero shots on goal from FAU. When asked about their impressive defensive effort, Coach Maas explained that the players were defending with Team Captain Aaron Caprio in mind. Caprio suffered a severe leg injury in the first half of their previous game.

“This team has certainly dedicated from that point, and this match moving forward, everything to him. He is a leader by example, and this team lives by our mentality and the mindset that we defend first and attack second,” Coach Maas said.

UVU will take their 2-0 momentum on the road the first time this season, as they head to California to take on University of California Irvine on Aug. 31. Playing prolific defense and having a high-functioning offense, the Wolverines will hope to continue their season on such a high note.